Enjoying movies under the pines

Nevada City Film Festival’s outdoor films in time for summer fun

Elias Funez
  

Folks mingle and save their seats as they prepare for the Nevada City Film Festival’s Movies Under the Pines showing in June of “Raya and the Last Dragon” at the Pioneer Park. “O Brother Where Art Thou” is on tap Friday, July 8, “The Goonies” will play July 22, “Almost Famous” Aug. 12 and on the opening night of the 22nd annual Nevada City Film Festival Aug. 26. Beer, wine, popcorn, and soft drinks are available for purchase. Outside food and non-alcoholic drinks are allowed. Outside alcoholic beverages prohibited. Blankets and low back chairs are strongly suggested. Come early to picnic with your family. Gates open at 7:30 p.m., films start at sunset. Tickets are available at the gate or online at http://www.nevadacityfilmfestival.com/mutp
Photo: Elias Funez
Nevada City Film Festival’s Jess Swigonski makes sure the popcorn is popped and the butter is ready for Movies Under the Pines patrons last month in Nevada City.
Photo: Elias Funez
The Nevada City Film Festival’s Movies Under the Pines at Pioneer Park in Nevada City is always a good family fun event.
Photo: Elias Funez
Families gather on and under blankets as they await the beginning of the Raya and the Last Dragon, during last month’s Nevada City Film Festival Movies Under the Pines event.
Photo: Elias Funez
Families gather to watch Raya and the Last Dragon during the Movies Under Pines event last month in Nevada City. Tonight’s screening of O Brother, Where Art Thou?, will be followed by The Goonies July 22, Almost Famous August 12 and opening night of the 22nd annual Nevada City Film Festival August 26.
Photo: Elias Funez

News
