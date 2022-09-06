‘Enjoyed everything I’ve done’: Angie Slicker is Grass Valley’s latest centenarian

Grass Valley resident Angie Slicker turned 100 years old on Labor Day and the new centenarian reflected on her time serving during World War II, as well as with the U.S. Coast Guard.

Photo: Elias Funez

When 100-year-old Grass Valley resident Angie Slicker was asked what the secret to long life is, she replied, “Just doing what you like to do and don’t indulge in the bad things, and just doing what you like to do.”

“I’ve done a lot of things in my life,” Slicker said during a party held in her honor Sunday at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building.

The centenarian reached the 100-year milestone on Monday, Labor Day.

During her 100 times around the sun, Slicker was in the military during World War II, a member of the U.S. Coast Guard stationed in Washington, D.C., as well as a volunteer at the Empire Mine State Historic Park for 35 years.

Family and friends mingle with Angie Slicker at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building, where a party was held for the centenarian.

Photo: Elias Funez

“In Washington, D.C., we had our barracks right there across from the Smithsonian,” Slicker said.

“After I injured my back, I healed and became a (Licensed Vocational Nurse) working in hospitals and taking care of little babies.”

“I thought I was going to be a journalist when I was in school, but that’s OK, because I did other things that were just as good or better,” Slicker said.

When Slicker first started volunteering at the Empire Mine, she gave tours before getting into tending the park’s rose garden.

Siblings Roy Slicker, from left, Russ Slicker, mother Angie Slicker, and Linda Wright and Susie Nemeth pose for a photo celebrating their mother’s 100th birthday Sunday at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building.

Photo: Elias Funez

“I’m a veteran and I love my country,” Slicker added.

Slicker has four children: Roy and Russ Slicker, as well as Linda Wright and Susie Nemeth.

She was married to Glenn Slicker for 70 years.

“Looking back, I’ve enjoyed everything I’ve done. That’s what you call living — you enjoy everything that you’ve done.”

To contact Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez, email efunez@theunion.com, or call 530-477-4230

Angie Slicker, who celebrated her 100th birthday over the weekend, visits with friends and family during her birthday party held Sunday at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building.

Photo: Elias Funez