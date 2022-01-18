Enjoy the Snow, Protect Your Brain

Given how much snow we have received this month, winter sports enthusiasts are sure to be dusting off their skis and snowboards and hitting the mountains.

Whether your winter sport of choice involves a ski slope, a sledding hill or a skating rink, it is important to take precautions to ensure that you and your loved ones enjoy these activities safely. At the top of the list of body parts you want to protect – your brain.

Researchers at Johns Hopkins found that among skiers and snowboarders of all ages, severe head trauma accounts for about 20% of the 600,000 skiing- and snowboarding-related injuries every year. Head injury is also the most frequent cause of death and severe disability among skiers and snowboarders.

Twenty-two percent of all skiing- or snowboarding-related head injuries are serious enough to lead to concussion or loss of consciousness, according to the Johns Hopkins study.

Of course, there is one tool that can help to prevent many of these injuries – a helmet.

While there are no laws requiring helmets for skiing or boarding, it is universally agreed that anyone of any age who is on the slopes should be wearing a helmet.

Like all protective equipment, it’s important to be sure your helmet fits properly. According to the Centers for Disease Control, the helmet should fit snugly on top of the goggles, with no space between the helmet and the top of the goggles. However, the helmet should not sit so low on the skier’s head that it pushes down on the goggles. Make sure that the skier can see straight forward and side- to-side.

Most helmets have a chin strap that can be adjusted to secure a snug fit. Rental helmets often have a dial on the back of the helmet that should be used to loosen or tighten the fit.

In addition to wearing a helmet, the next best tip to help prevent head injuries on the slopes is to stay within the limits of your abilities. Those who have never skied or boarded before should consider taking lessons and those with experience should proceed cautiously if they choose to try something more challenging.

It’s also important to stay in bounds while on the slopes. Familiarize yourself with your surroundings, looking for possible blind spots, sudden drops or turns. Avoid areas with trees or other obstacles that could become a hazard. Resist the urge to wear earbuds or headphones so that you will be alert and able to hear what’s going on around you at all times.

Even with a helmet on, a hard crash on the slopes may have enough force at impact to cause a concussion. The CDC defines concussion as a traumatic brain injury caused by a bump, blow or jolt to the head or by a hit to the body that causes the head and brain to move rapidly back and forth.

Concussions can result in memory loss, depression and other emotional changes that can impact performance in school, work or their personal relationships.

Knowing the symptoms of concussion (see sidebar) is key to preventing more long-term damage to the brain.

An injured person may or may not lose consciousness with a head injury. You should seek medical attention if you have any symptoms present after a fall, even if there is no visible sign of injury to the head. Symptoms can take days to appear, so the individual and those close to them need to remain vigilant.

Get outside and enjoy the many opportunities for winter fun in our area — but be sure to do so safely.

Concussions: What You Need to Know Signs of a concussion that you may see in someone else: • Can’t recall events prior to or after a hit or fall. • Appears dazed or stunned. • Forgets an instruction, is confused about an assignment or position, or is unsure of the game, score, or opponent. • Moves clumsily. • Answers questions slowly. • Loses consciousness (even briefly). • Shows mood, behavior, or personality changes. Signs of a concussion that someone else may report: • Headache or “pressure” in head. • Nausea or vomiting. • Balance problems or dizziness, or double or blurry vision. • Bothered by light or noise. • Feeling sluggish, hazy, foggy, or groggy. • Confusion, or concentration or memory problems. • Just not “feeling right,” or “feeling down”. Signs and symptoms generally show up soon after the injury. However, you may not know how serious the injury is at first and some symptoms may not show up for hours or days. You should continue to check for signs of concussion right after the injury and a few days after the injury and report symptoms to your doctor. *Source: Centers for Disease Control

Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital is once again offering prenatal orientation and stork tour sessions for expectant parents.

The sessions will take place the second Thursday of each month from 7 to 9 p.m. (Note that the sessions may be in-person or via Zoom, depending on COVID-19 case numbers.)

During each session, parents-to-be will learn everything they need to know to help make their little one’s arrival as stress free as possible. Parents will also tour the SNMH Family Birth Center and learn about what to expect during their stay at the hospital. Classes are guided by the Family Birth Center nurses and will include time for participants to ask questions.

The next three dates for the class are: Feb. 10, March 10 and April 14.

Register by scanning the QR code.



Make a difference and consider volunteering with Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Auxiliary.

The Auxiliary will be holding their next interview session on Monday, Feb. 7 (note that the wrong date was shared in last week’s Healthy Tuesday). Application must be received by Monday, Jan. 24. Auxiliary members service the hospital in the Emergency Department, Gift Shop, Infusion Center, Main Lobby desk, nursing floors and the Outpatient Lobby desk.

The organization is made up of a very diverse group of women and men. Anyone interested in supporting our community hospital, while helping others and making new friends, is invited to apply.

Applications are available at the Main Lobby desk, the Outpatient Lobby desk or by calling 530.274.6000, ext. 5109. Applications are also available at the SNMH Foundation office.

Mail completed application to: SNMH Auxiliary, Attention: Membership Chairperson, 155 Glasson Way, Grass Valley, CA 95945.