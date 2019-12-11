Engineer’s Association of Nevada County presents Engineer, Project of the Year Awards
Submitted to The Union
The Engineer’s Association of Nevada County recently awarded the 2019 Engineer and Project of the Year Awards at its holiday luncheon.
Andrew Cassano, of Nevada City Engineering, received the Engineer of the Year Award for his outstanding achievements, including a 50-year career.
Millennium Planning and Engineering received the Project of the Year Award for its involvement in planning and permitting the Gilded Springs Subdivision in downtown Grass Valley.
