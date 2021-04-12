End of an era: Terry Logue, Scott Savoie coached their final game at Bear River Friday night

Bear River co-head coaches Terry Logue, middle, and Scott Savoie, right, talk to quarterback Gino Lorenzo on the sideline during Friday night’s game against the Colfax Falcons.

Photo: Elias Funez

Friday night marked the end of an era for Bear River football.

Co-head coaches Terry Logue and Scott Savoie, the two men most responsible for building the Bear River program into a small-school powerhouse, led the Bruins in gridiron battle for the final time at J. David Ramsey Stadium.

“It’s bittersweet, but it’s time,” said Logue, who first started at Bear River in 1987 and has tallied 251 wins as a head coach. “I know it’s time in my heart. Physically, mentally, I just can’t do it. Scott’s been with me a long time. It’s time to let the younger guys run the show.”

Fittingly, Logue and Savoie’s final game was against longtime league rival Colfax, a team they’ve faced not only annually, but also three times in Sac-Joaquin Section championship games (2014, 2017, 2018).

“That’s just a testament to the quality of both programs.” said Logue. “We’re very similar. We got the same kind of kids, and we try to get the most out of them. They play like crazy, and (Colfax coach Tony Martello) has done a great job. I think we’re two very fine Northern California football programs.”

Friday night’s rivalry bout was more lopsided than usual, with Colfax winning 37-7, but afterward it was an outpouring of respect and admiration from both sides.

“Terry has made me a better football coach. I’ve had to pay attention to detail, pay attention to my game plans at a level I hadn’t before,” said Colfax head coach Tony Martello, adding “Scott is a class act. They do a great job coaching and they do a great job with their community. It’s an incredible relationship.”

Savoie added, “Our kids have a lot more in common than they do differences. Tony gets the same kind of guys we do. I respect him and his staff. It’s been a good relationship.”

Colfax improved to 3-0 on the season with the win. The Falcons were led by senior running back Juliono Martello, who rushed for more than 100 yards and two touchdowns. Colfax’s senior quarterback Wyatt Neumann also tossed a pair of touchdowns, a 24-yarder to Luke Green and a 29-yarder to Conner Vaughn. Vaughn also added a touchdown on the ground.

Leading the Bruins (2-3) was junior running back Ryder Kiggins, who scored the team’s lone touchdown and fought hard for his 75 rushing yards.

Bear River’s Ryder Kiggins celebrates after scoring the team’s sole touchdown against Colfax Friday night.

Photo: Elias Funez

Bear River and Colfax were scheduled to play again this upcoming Friday, but “COVID issues” have forced that game to be canceled, said Savoie.

With all the delays, uncertainty and COVID-protocols, Savoie and Logue’s final season was unlike any other they’d experienced before. They both expressed gratitude for the group of players who stuck it out with them.

“We’ve had some great football teams here and had some great kids, great families come through this program over the years, but I can’t say I’ve ever been prouder of any group than this group,” said Savoie. “Just what they’ve gone through and had to overcome to make it out here. It’s a special, special thing and I’m proud to be their coach.”

Logue added, “very proud of them and happy the football gods gave them this game tonight. We have a core group of seniors that never quit, never gave up.”

It was Logue, the program’s second ever head coach, who first built Bear River into a champion, leading the Bruins to the school’s first ever Sac-Joaquin Section football title in 1994. Logue left Bear River in 2002 to coach at Sierra College, and that’s when Savoie took over after serving as an assistant coach for eight seasons. Logue would return to Bear River a couple years later and the two have been co-head coaches ever since.

“They have made a huge impact on my life, not just a player but as a person,” Bear River senior Warren Davis said earlier this season. “I’ve always looked up to coach Savoie and coach Logue as father figures. I have a great relationship with my dad, but I still see them that way. They’re great people.”

For the two legendary coaches, their last handful of years at the helm have been some of the most successful. In the last 15 seasons, the Bruins have reached the playoffs 10 times, making it to the Section Championship game four times (2014, 2015, 2017, 2018) and winning it twice (2014, 2017).

