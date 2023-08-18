Local artists and restaurants have come together to offer the 17th annual Empty Bowl fundraiser for Hospitality House beginning Sept. 7 – 21. The event’s primary objective is to raise awareness and support for individuals and families struggling with homelessness. Every dollar received from Empty Bowl is a donation toward Hospitality House’s emergency operations and every dollar makes a difference in someone’s life.

Ticketholders can dine at one or more featured restaurants between Sept. 7-21 where they will receive a beautifully donated artisan bowl that is filled with a delicious meal especially selected and donated by each restaurant.

About Hospitality House

The mission of Hospitality House is to bring homeless people in Nevada County into a circle of community caring that offers shelter, sustenance, advocacy, opportunity, dignity, and hope as they transition from homelessness to housing. For more information about Hospitality House, visit hhshelter.org.