Empty Bowl Benefit for Hospitality House postponed

Under the recent advisement of the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services to cancel all events through the end of March to slow the spread of COVID-19, Hospitality House has made the decision to postpone Empty Bowl as it continually looks to safeguard the health of its attendees.

The event was expected to carry on this Saturday, March 14, rain or shine, but the date will be postponed to April or later, based on safety recommendations for COVID-19. Earlier this week, Hospitality House staff significantly altered its event plans for Empty Bowl by eliminating food service and moving the event outdoors to lessen the possibility of coronavirus exposure and to increase community safety. Ticketholders were invited to hand-select beautiful artisan bowls to keep forever at their designated ticket time as well as participate in a raffle to win amazing prizes and art pieces. These modified activities will take place at a new date, once event safety protocol for COVID-19 is lifted.

“We take safety recommendations from California public health officials very seriously” said Nancy Baglietto, Executive Director of Hospitality House. “Based on the newest information available, postponing is the right thing to do.”

All tickets already purchased will be honored at the new date, once determined. All ticket sales help provide food and shelter to homeless individuals in crisis. Individuals unable to attend the new date or who wish to no longer support the fundraising efforts of Hospitality House may request a refund by calling 530-615-0852.

At the heart of Empty Bowl is the people. Empty Bowl serves to help individuals struggling with homelessness receive food, shelter, sustenance, job training, case management and more to return to housing. With this postponement, the objective of Empty Bowl has not changed.

“Every empty bowl sitting in my office right now represents a chance to help someone,” said Ashley Quadros, Development Director of Hospitality House. “Our bowls are empty. We hope the community will still help us fill them.”

The earliest the event may reschedule is April 2020. Current ticketholders and the general public will be notified as soon as a new date is secured.