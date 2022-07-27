facebook tracking pixel Employee of the Year: Deputy Galen Spittler recognized by Board of Supervisors | TheUnion.com
Employee of the Year: Deputy Galen Spittler recognized by Board of Supervisors

Nevada County Sheriff’s Deputy Galen Spittler was nominated and selected as this year's Nevada County Employee of the Year. The recognition was given at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting. According to a news release, Spittler’s nomination stemmed from the River Fire in August 2021. Spittler was on shift and immediately responded to the area. Upon arrival, Spittler immediately initiated the incident command system and partnered with the Cal Fire battalion chief on scene. For the next several hours, Spittler worked in a leadership role to provide clear and concise communication in the field. His actions that day clearly saved lives, including four deputies who nearly found themselves overrun by fire. Day-to-day, Spittler works on the Mobile Crisis Team, responding to those in crisis throughout the county.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Community
