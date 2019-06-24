Empire Mine to host “Mine, Wine & Dine” fundraiser

Now in its third year, “Mine, Wine & Dine” has staked its claim as a summer-evening highlight, dedicated to maintaining and improving Empire Mine State Historic Park.

With dining outside the 1905 Clubhouse plus a rare evening opening of Empire Cottage, the event is a tribute to our gold-mine past.

“Imagine dining in the very same place where the Bourn Family entertained international business magnates over a century ago,” said event chair Steve Sanchez. “We mix some of Empire’s early elegance with contemporary fun to create a unique experience, complete with a tempting selection of fine wines and craft beer.”

Family-style dining will be presented by Antonio Ayestarán Custom Catering. Living History docents in period attire will share fascinating facts about the mine’s heydays — and its world-famous success.

Sanchez works closely with event coordinator Shanin Ybarrondo, head of Grass Valley-based Immersion Marketing.

“This event is also rich in top-quality entertainment,” Ybarrondo said. “We’ll enjoy engaging vocals by Jane Sinclair before dinner, followed by after-dinner dancing to award-winning band Dream and the Dreamer. Personally, I think experiencing the Park under the stars adds more than a touch of magic.

“As with every successful fundraiser, sponsorship is the key, and it’s gratifying to see the number of local businesses that support us. Eventhelper.com, Paulette’s Country Kitchen and Scope Landscape Management are our three top sponsors this year. Their vision and generosity, as well as that of all our sponsors, is a meaningful way to help safeguard the Park’s future.”

Since the 2018 “Mine, Wine & Dine,” major projects have been accomplished, including repairing the outdated irrigation system to keep the park green and the fountains flowing. Plaques that identify the stately trees have been installed.

A reliable transportation vehicle has been purchased for weddings and assisting those with special needs — plus major repairs are planned for the historic greenhouse.

“Repairs and improvements are a never-ending challenge,” Sanchez said.

Empire Mine Park Association hosts this event, and since 1976, the association has demonstrated a stalwart passion for its support of the park.

In the early 1900s, Empire Mine was a pillar of Nevada County’s prosperity. It still is, but in a very different way. Its success is no longer measured in ounces of gold, but in the number of visitors it attracts. Empire Mine State Historic Park welcomes around 100,000 visitors each year.

Tickets to “Mine, Wine & Dine” are available at minewinedine2019.brownpapertickets.com, as well as in the park’s gift shop 530-273-8522, and through Immersion Marketing at 913-2334, shanin@immersionmktg.com.

Courtney Ferguson is Empire Mine Park Association’s outreach coordinator, a published author, and a freelance writer.