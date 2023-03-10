Staff Writer
One of the public school districts in Nevada County that was hit hard during last week’s winter storm was Union Hill School District. Union Hill Elementary, located at 11638 Colfax Hwy., was closed for eight school days, not including three days where a late-start schedule was in place.
It was one of the last remaining schools to stay closed due to lack of power and other essential services, according to Dr. Andy Parsons, the school’s superintendent.
Transportation was curtailed because of roads that were impassable, according to Parsons.
The central kitchen located in Grass Valley provides meals for schools, and when that kitchen doesn’t have power or cannot deliver the meals to each site, the schools cannot open.
“Keeping the students warm and providing nutrition are priorities in the decision to open a school safely,” Parsons said.
When power was finally restored, there was a lot of cleanup to be done, phones and internet needed to be started up and emergency alarms needed rebooting, according to Parsons.
When doors were finally opened to students, Parsons reported that he was pleasantly surprised at the good attendance for both students and staff who could make it back safely.
“It was great. Kids were excited to come back, and I know parents were too,” Parsons said. “I was pleasantly surprised at the good attendance for students and staff. Everyone made it here safely on Tuesday.”
Union Hill Elementary is a TK — 6 grade public charter school located in somewhat of a microclimate, according to Parsons. They received a lot of snow over the past week and lost power for several days.
Most of the school districts in Nevada County had similar problems.
“We hate to call school closure day. It’s a tough decision,” Scott Lay, Superintendent of Nevada County Schools said.
The disruption to learning for schoolchildren of all ages is a concern, but safety is a priority when transporting students by bus. Dealing with trees down, power lines down and road conditions are all part of the decision.
“Much of the staff were stuck at home trying to dig out or without power just like the families of students,”
Some adjustments must be made now that students have returned to school.
“We had a deadline for progress reporting period which was adjusted from March 1 to March 7,” Dan Frisella, Superintendent of Nevada Joint Union High School District (NJUHSD) said.
The public high schools have missed 7 days of school, and many wonder how this time will be made up.
“This year’s calendar contains four emergency school closure make-up days and we have had seven school closure days to date,” Frissella said. “One of our make-up days was calendared for the fall, due to the number of school closures we’ve had recently due to smoke, fire, and Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) days; that day was already used as a non-student attendance day.”
The district will apply for a J-13 waiver for additional school closures due to Governor Newsom officially declaring a state of emergency in Nevada County, according to Frisella.
Those days covered by the J-13 waiver are only for student contact only, not teacher contracted days, according to Lay. Teachers will have to make up for the contracted days through professional development or other options that may possibly include reporting to school sites.
So far no structural issues have been reported at elementary districts, according to Lay.
Schools have stricter building codes, Frisella explained at a school board meeting on Wednesday evening.
“So far, structural damages have been minimal. School buildings are required to meet a higher threshold of snow load than residential or commercial buildings,” Frisella said. “We have had some minor impacts that are still being assessed and won’t be fully realized until the snow has melted away.”