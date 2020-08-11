Emergency preparedness food and go-bags for seniors

For many, August is the “anxious” month. It’s the time when we think about fires, power outages and being prepared.

“We’re all concerned,” acknowledged Gold Country Senior Services executive director, Janeth Marroletti. “But for low-income seniors living at home, their anxiety can skyrocket, especially if they are frail and isolated. Part of our commitment is to help them be ready for an emergency.”

Last year’s power outages caught many older residents off guard, and many were left without a flashlight, food and water. This year, however, thanks to volunteers and generous donations, basic necessities will be made available to those 60 and over who qualify.

Beginning August 19, from noon to 1 p.m. five-day supplies of emergency meals will be delivered to home bound seniors who are part of the Meals on Wheels program. These same meals will be available for drive-through collection at the Nevada City Senior Apartments, 841 Old Tunnel Rd. in Grass Valley.

The packets of assorted meals, milk and juice can be easily stored on cupboard shelves.

“Since they only require minimum preparation, they’re ready for action whenever they’re needed,” Marroletti explained.

Vital as it is, food is only part of what’s in each emergency go-bag. When clients look inside, they’ll find a mask, an evacuation tag, and a flashlight with batteries, as well as educational materials — all part of the The Listos (Ready) California Emergency Preparedness Campaign and the Ready Nevada County booklet.

Those who would like to sign up to collect their emergency meals and go-bag are welcome to contact the GCSS staff at 530-273-4961. Requests are handled on a first-come, first-served basis.

Gold Country Senior Services has been supporting the health, wellness and independence of western Nevada County’s older residents since 1976. In addition to expanding their nutrition and firewood programs, plans are underway for the nonprofit agency to open a long-overdue Senior Center in Grass Valley. For more information, visit http://www.goldcountryservices.org.