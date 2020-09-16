Emergency meals distributed to seniors (PHOTO GALLERY)

Gold Country Senior Services is participating in a new emergency meal program for seniors 60 and over.

The distribution has taken place twice over the past couple months, with another tentatively planned to coincide with the senior firewood distribution off Brunswick Road on Oct. 3.

“This is something that is brand new. We didn’t know if it was something that was needed,” Gold Country Senior Services Executive Director Janeth Marroletti said. “Now we are distributing to 300 seniors.”

The emergency meal packs come with a five-day supply of shelf stable food including tuna, chili, apple sauce, milk and other snacks.

Marroletti is hoping that there won’t be any more PG&E power outages, but if there are, then Gold Country Senior Services will be ready to help with the emergency meal packages once again.

“What can we do to make things a little bit easier?” Marroletti asked. “What we can do is make an impact and make sure that our seniors are better prepared because emergencies can happen and the most vulnerable are the elderly and the frail.”

Seniors participating in the Meals on Wheels program each received emergency meal supplies, as did the residents of Nevada City Senior Apartments, where Wednesday’s distribution took place.

Despite having to operate out of the apartment complex parking lot, Marroletti and crew were happy to help those in need.

“Our big goal is to open a senior center,” Marroletti said.

The emergency meals are made possible through donations and community partners such as Hills Flat Lumber Co., which donated 500 flashlights to make sure that seniors have light during power outages.

“The first round we gave them an emergency meal box and a go bag with water, flashlight, and emergency information regarding Code Red,” Marroletti said. “We want to probably do this again, during our firewood event. We are going to provide emergency meals and a go bag.”

The senior firewood distribution events are scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 26, Oct. 3 and Nov. 7.

For those wishing to volunteer during the event, no registration is required. Simply show up at 9 a.m. at 12503 Brunswick Road, Grass Valley. For further information call 530-615-4541 or email info@goldcountryservices.org.

To contact Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez email, efunez@theunion.com or call 530-477-4230.