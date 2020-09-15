Emergency meals available for seniors today | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Emergency meals available for seniors today

News News |

Submitted by Courtney Ferguson

Gold Country Senior Services will be distributing free, shelf-stable emergency meals for seniors from noon to 1 p.m. today. Anyone 60 and over is welcome to sign up in advance by phoning 530-273-4961. The meals can be picked up at the Nevada City Senior Apartments, 841 Old Tunnel Rd. in Grass Valley. For more information, visit http://www.goldcountryservices.org.

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more