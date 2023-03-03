Governor Newsom declared a state of emergency for counties impacted by the storms Wednesday night, including Nevada County.

“To support those impacted by severe winter storms, Governor Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency to support disaster response & relief in Amador, Kern, Los Angeles, Madera, Mariposa, Mono, Nevada, San Bernardino, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Sierra, Sonoma & Tulare counties,” a tweet from the governor said.