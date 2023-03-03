Governor Newsom declared a state of emergency for counties impacted by the storms Wednesday night, including Nevada County.
“To support those impacted by severe winter storms, Governor Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency to support disaster response & relief in Amador, Kern, Los Angeles, Madera, Mariposa, Mono, Nevada, San Bernardino, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Sierra, Sonoma & Tulare counties,” a tweet from the governor said.
According to a press release from PG&E Thursday morning, 66,000 PG&E customers were without power, with Nevada, El Dorado, Tuolumne and Madera counties accounting for “more than half of the outage total.” As of press time Thursday, 12,091 PG&E customers were without power in Nevada County.
In the release, PG&E acknowledged many customers were not given and estimated time of restoration. The utility company is hoping to have a time-frame for restoration by Saturday, the release states.
“We recognize this is little consolation for those customers experiencing extended outages and promise to do everything we can until every customer is safely restored,” the company wrote in the release.