Emergency Connectivity Fund available now for schools and libraries in Nevada County

Do you know any librarians, teachers, or school administrators? They may qualify for funding from the Emergency Connectivity Fund Program, which covers reasonable costs of laptop and tablet computers; Wi-Fi hotspots; modems; routers; and broadband connectivity purchases for off-campus use by students, school staff, and library patrons.

The purpose of this fund is to help schools and libraries provide the tools and services their communities need for remote learning during the COVID-19 emergency period. ECF will help provide relief to millions of students, school staff, and library patrons and will help close the Homework Gap for students who currently lack necessary internet access or the devices they need to connect to classrooms.

The deadline to apply is coming up on Oct. 13. Apply here: http://www.fcc.gov/emergency-connectivity-fund

Emergency Broadband Benefit funds available now for low-income families

The Federal Communications Commission launched the Emergency Broadband Benefit program to help connect low-income families to the internet by subsidizing their internet service. EBB is a temporary program that provides eligible households a benefit of up to $50 off their monthly internet bill during the pandemic. Some EBB providers are also offering an additional benefit of up to $100 that can be used to purchase a connected device such as a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet. Households interested in the EBB program can apply online at http://www.GetEmergencyBroadband.org . This program was established in 2021 to increase connectivity and access to reliable internet during the COVID-19 pandemic emergency. EBB may be valid for 6 months or until funds run out.





Take the speedtest on SBC’s website

Broadband is a rising national, state, and regional priority. More funding is coming down the pipeline soon to bridge the digital divide, but we need your help to know where improvements are needed so future funding can be appropriately deployed. Take the Gold Country Broadband speed test today.

http://www.sierrabusiness.org/archives/gold-country-broadband-consortium

Source: Nevada County Relief Fund