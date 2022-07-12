Embraced with love; a community remembers Mikail Graham

It would be difficult to find someone as loved — and loving — as Mikail Graham.

The unofficial ambassador of Nevada City, Graham was well known for his many artistic endeavors and never-ending generosity.

He died early Tuesday morning with his family by his side. He had recently been diagnosed with Creutzfeldt-Jakob, a rare neurodegenerative disease that takes over the brain rapidly.

He was an avid musician, and had an expansive group of friends and colleagues who said they will remember him for his spirit, his talent and his love and advocacy for Nevada City.

In 1978 Graham was one of the driving forces in creating the community radio station KVMR. He remained with the station until his passing, in one capacity or another, boasting a long list of radio shows and appearances.

He went on to a long career is sound production and engineering, which found him at a multitude of venues and concerts around town. Many people in the area have collaborated with Graham in music and other forms of art.

“He touched so many people’s lives,” said longtime friend and musical collaborator Kimberly Bass. The two began playing music together in the 1980s. “It was lonely on the road, but Mik got me through it all. We caused trouble together, made music together, and etched out each other’s lives.”

They got to know each other well.

“He was often deep in thought, but the other side of him was really playful and funny,” she said.

Stalwart music promoter, radio host, and man-about-town Paul Emery of Paul Emery Music first met Mikhail Graham in the mid-1970s.

“We’ve collaborated on lots of things like recordings and concerts,” Emery said. “He was the kind of quiet guy behind things. He was way ahead of everyone. He’s an inspiration because he knows stuff and shares it with everybody.”

Eleanore McDonald performed music with Graham for 40 years, along with Paul Kamm.

“The loss of Mikail is immeasurable,” McDonald said, “for the town he was born and raised in, for the community stretching back about 50 years, (and for) the many friends who loved and who he supported and loved fiercely.

McDonald said Graham was the first friend he made here when he arrived 48 years ago.

“We will miss him,” McDonald said. “We will miss our friend’s sparkle. There’s a huge glitch in the force field that will remain until we can heal the collective heart of the community.”

Graham was also the organizer of Night of Giving, which began as a fundraiser for Hospitality House in 2005. More recently, he was awarded a commemorative plaque from Hospitality House, an organization for which he advocated for many years.

His dedication to the community was abundant, and friends say he cared deeply about the people here, none more so than those who have been displaced. Night of Giving would regularly sell out each year.

Graham’s friend John Deaderick said they met in 1981, and from then on would traverse many of life’s ups and downs together. In addition to their friendship, the two worked on music and performance art together, and once even toured Europe with renowned musician Terry Riley.

“We were the best of friends,” said Deaderick. “We loved each other so deeply. We were art partners. We were good friends. I can’t begin to describe what he was to me.”

Deaderick also commended the staff at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital for their treatment of Graham as he battled his disease.

“He was surrounded by love,” Bass added.

