Elma Baker, the Nevada City ‘fire lady,’ dies at 100

Elma Baker and her husband moved into their Nevada City home on Factory Street after World War II.

During the war they’d lived in Happy Camp, where Baker’s husband worked in a copper mine. It was the only time in Baker’s life when she didn’t live in Nevada City.

Called the “fire lady” in a proclamation issued last month, Baker served in the Nevada City Fire Department Auxiliary. Her husband, father-in-law and a son served as fire chiefs. A son and grandson were firemen.

Baker, who on July 1 celebrated her 100th birthday, died Thursday.

“She had a heart of gold and was very accepting of everybody,” said Kathryn Boswell, her granddaughter. “Even the neighborhood cats.”

John Baker, her grandson, called his grandmother the glue that held his family together. She had a love of flowers and a great vegetable garden. She’d sit on her porch, enjoying the view.

“Nevada City’s just always been her life,” he said.

Volunteer

Paul Matson, a former Nevada City councilman and mayor, regularly saw Elma Baker when he worked at SPD in the 1970s and 80s. As an elected official, Matson appreciated her advice.

“She just had this very brilliant way of observing the town,” Matson said.

Before it transitioned to a paid fire department, Nevada City relied on its volunteer firefighters. Elma Baker played a major role in the department’s auxiliary, said Beryl Robinson, a former Nevada City manager who served for 37 years.

“She just volunteered in any way she could,” Robinson said.

Bill Falconi, Nevada City’s former city engineer and a current consultant for the town, said he knew Elma Baker through his own mother. The two were friends and cooked together. Falconi knew Ken Baker, a son of Elma’s, from grade school.

“I don’t remember when I didn’t know her,” Falconi said.

The town was smaller then, and people regularly gathered for social events. Falconi remembers attending fire department dinners as a child.

“There are just people you know from Day 1 and she was one of them,” he said.

In honor

Elma Baker didn’t know she’d be honored at the June 26 Nevada City Council meeting.

“It was definitely a surprise for her,” John Baker said. “It was just an absolute honor for the family.”

The council awarded Elma Baker the key to the city and a proclamation declaring July 1 “Elma Baker Day.”

“You really made me sound special,” Elma Baker told the council. “I appreciate you doing this. It’s a funny feeling to think you’ve been alive for 100 years.”

It was also a good feeling, she added.

Boswell called her grandmother a friendly face to everyone passing her by, and a great role model to everyone. Elma Baker was vivacious and lived on her own, cooking her own meals, until the day she died.

“If you can live to 100 and be like her, you’ll be OK,” Falconi said.

