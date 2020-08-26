Ellen Clark Sargent honored in Nevada City: Plaque placed on 100-year anniversary of 19th Amendment
A plaque commemorating Ellen Clark Sargent was dedicated Wednesday morning in Nevada City’s Calanan Park. The plaque states: “Sargent, a native of Massachusetts, arrived in Nevada City in 1852. She was a leader in the fight for women’s right to vote, and founded the Nevada County Women’s Suffrage Association in 1869. She was the president of the California Women Suffrage Association and treasurer of the National Women Suffrage Association. Her tireless work resulted in California women winning the right to vote in 1911. Her campaign for national women’s suffrage led to the introduction in 1878 of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution by her husband, U.S. Senator A.A. Sargent. After many hard-fought battles by the Women’s Suffrage Movement, the 19th Amendment was finally enacted into law on August 26, 1920.”
