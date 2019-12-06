Elks to host ‘End of the Auld Year Celebration & Fundraiser

The Grass Valley Elks Lodge #538 is hosting the “End of the Auld Year Celebration & Fundraiser” on December 28, with a holiday menu of prime rib, twice baked potatoes, seasonal sides, salad, roll, butter and dessert. Reservations for tables of eight are limited — all others will be seated “family style.” The cost is $25 per person. There will also be music and a no-host bar along with free hors d’oeuvres and charcuterie from 5 to 6 p.m. Dinner is served at 6 p.m. in lower level Miner’s Dining Center. Reservations must be made by Dec. 20 by emailing grassvalleyelks538@gmail.com or calling the events office at 530-273-8342.