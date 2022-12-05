Elks Lodge #518 reaches out to veterans in need
The Nevada City Elks Lodge #518 applied for and received a Beacon Grant awarded by the Elks National Foundation (ENF). Beacon Grants must be used to relieve the poor, distressed, or underprivileged in the Lodge’s community.
This Lodge is pleased to work with the Nevada County Veterans Services Office (NCVSO) to help meet the needs of veterans in this community. As they have done for many years, the Nevada City Elks Lodge #518 was pleased to present jackets, gloves, and gasoline gift cards to the Nevada County Veterans Service Office for distribution to veterans in need.
If you would like to know more about the Nevada City Elks Lodge #518, please call 530-265-4920.
