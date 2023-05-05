The Nevada City Elks Lodge #518 was pleased to fund the purchases of Special Needs Equipment for the Chicago Park School. The school requested and received: Sensory Corn Brushes, Weighted Vests, Hearing Protector Ear Muffs, and a set of Shape Shifters. In addition, The Nevada City Elks Lodge #518 provided each Third-Grade student in both Chicago Park and Union Hill Schools with their own Student Dictionary, purchased through The Elks Dictionary Project.
These donations were made possible through the Elks National Foundation (ENF) 2022-23 Gratitude Grant, Grant Writer: Elsie Durgin. These Grants help the Elks Lodge to serve and build stronger communities. Pictured are: Bryan Heath, Exalted Ruler of the Nevada City Elks Lodge #518 presenting a check to Katie Kohler, School Principal of the Chicago Park School.