Elise Strickler announces run for Nevada County clerk-recorder/registrar of voters

Elise Strickler, a management analyst with Nevada County, on Wednesday announced her candidacy for clerk-recorder/registrar of voters.

Strickler, 31, has served with the county for seven years, four of them in the clerk-recorder/registrar of voters office. She has a total of 13 years in customer service.

As an elections employee she discovered a passion for both sides of that office, which includes the maintenance of records and elections.

"I want to serve my community in a way that can benefit others," Strickler said.

Strickler is the third candidate who intends to run for the office. Incumbent Greg Diaz's campaign in December filed a document indicating he'd run again. Mary Anne Davis, event manager/nonprofit manager with The Union newspaper, announced Tuesday she'd run.

Strickler began her career with the county in Diaz's office, where she learned about voter registration, building ballots, candidate filing, staff management and media outreach.

She then moved to the CEO's office. In her current role she researches and analyzes county programs, special projects and department budgets. She also helps with policy development.

"I truly love to give back," Strickler said. "I have the knowledge to continue to improve the office of clerk-recorder/registrar of voters."

Strickler lives in Grass Valley with David, her significant other. She spends her free time with family and volunteering with the Nevada County 4-H Executive Council.

"I believe that I can represent this office with integrity, transparency, and forethought," Strickler said in a release. "My commitment is to serve the residents of our great county with fiscal prudence, communication, and outreach. I appreciate your time and consideration and I look forward to a positive campaign."

