Vote totals updated for Nevada County races

The most up-to-date vote tally, released Friday afternoon, shows little change in the election outcome for local races, though the final numbers will determine whether turnout this year could break records.

As of Friday, 40,652 ballots were counted from a possible 74,467 registered voters. Nevada County Assistant Clerk-Recorder/Registrar of Voters Natalie Adona said the elections office has about 19,000 ballots left to count and updates can be expected every Tuesday and Friday.

All results are unofficial and incomplete. The county must certify results to the state no later than 31 days following the election.

If voter turnout estimates hold up, just under 60,000 of 74,467 registered county voters will have cast their ballot, a nearly 80% turnout.

In the 2018 statewide general election, 79% of 68.869 registered residents voted. In the 2016 presidential election, voter turnout was at 68%, or 45,167 votes cast.

In the Grass Valley City Council race, 8,316 of 9,087 possible ballots have been counted. In the race to fill the vacated Nevada City Council seat, 1,541 of 2,467 possible ballots have been counted.

GRASS VALLEY CITY COUNCIL, THREE SEATS

Janet Arbuckle: 2,666

Bob Branstrom: 2,234

Thomas Ivy: 2,230

Edward W. Peevey: 1,270

Steven Conrad: 687

NEVADA CITY COUNCIL, SHORT TERM, ONE SEAT

Gary Petersen: 774

Amy Cobden: 547

Catalina Llanos: 220

NEVADA IRRIGATION DISTRICT, DIVISION 3

Karen Hull: 4,464

W. Scott Miller: 3,931

NEVADA IRRIGATION DISTRICT, DIVISION 5

Rich Johansen: 2,346

John Norton: 2,254

BOARD OF EDUCATION

TRUSTEE AREA 1, TWO SEATS

Susan E. Clarabut: 16,264

Peggy A Delgado Fava: 13,252

Louise B. Johnson: 15,062

TRUSTEE AREA 2

J. Timothy May: 14,798

Ashley V. Neumann: 13,770

TRUSTEE AREA 3

Julie Baker: 15,982

Grace Hudek: 12,778

NEVADA COUNTY CONSOLIDATED FIRE DISTRICT, FOUR SEATS

Spencer W Garrett: 6,720

Patricia L Nelson: 6,653

Thomas E Carrington: 6,307

Marianne Slade-Troutman: 6,218

Shawana Cresswell: 3,301

NEVADA CITY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT, TWO SEATS

Sandra M Barrington: 3,063

Ty Conway: 2,455

David Alkire: 2,033

James Sperlazza: 2,089

NEVADA JOINT UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT TRUSTEE AREA 4

DuWaine Ganskie: 2,551

Leslie Lattyak: 1,929

MEASURE L

Yes: 1,012

No: 540

MEASURE M

Yes: 1,431

No: 188

MEASURE N

Yes: 2,895

No: 1,861

MEASURE O

Yes: 19

No: 21

