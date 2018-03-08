Truckee Police Officer’s Association endorses Jennings
March 8, 2018
From 2014 and into 2015 Glenn Jennings was the sole prosecutor in the Nevada County District Attorney's branch office in Truckee, according to a release.
Jennings worked closely with local law enforcement, prosecuting many transportation of marijuana cases as part of the interdiction efforts along the Interstate 80 corridor.
"I am both honored and humbled to receive the endorsement of the Truckee Police Officer's Association," Glenn Jennings said in a release. "These officers are of the highest quality I have ever encountered in my 30 plus years as an attorney. Their integrity and honesty are unquestionable. If elected, we will work together to make Nevada County a safer and better place to live."
Source: Glenn Jennings
