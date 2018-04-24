Smethers endorsed by 10 Sheriffs in Northern California
April 24, 2018
Bill Smethers has received the endorsements of 10 Northern California elected Sheriffs, according to a release.
The list of Sheriffs is as follows: Keith Royal, Nevada County; Tim Standley, Sierra County; Kory L. Honea, Butte County; Steven L. Durfor, Yuba County; Adam Christianson, Stanislaus County; Willian F. Honsal, Humbolt County; Tom Bosenko, Shasta County; Richard L. Warren Jr., Glenn County; Douglas A. Binnewies, Mariposa County and Jon E. Lopey, Siskiyou County.
Smethers has 25 years in law enforcement.
These law enforcement leaders Smethers because of his experience within the Sheriff's Office, according to the release. Smethers has fiscal, administrative and personnel management experience in patrol procedures, jail operations, court security, criminal and coroner investigations, search and rescue, animal control, school safety, drug enforcement and public administration.
He has managed 170 employees and over 100 volunteers within the Sheriff's office.
Source: Bill Smethers campaign
