Sierra College instructor announces run for Nevada Joint Union High School Board seat

Sonia Delgadillo, Sierra College instructor, former tutor for Nevada County Superintendent of Schools Office, and schools volunteer has declared her candidacy for the Nevada Joint Union High School District Board of Education Trustee Area 5.

"I'm excited to announce my candidacy for the Board of Trustees," Delgadillo said in a news release. "The time is right to use my extensive knowledge of education and apply the experience I've gained over the past nine years advocating for high school students, particularly in the South County."

In addition to teaching and tutoring, Delgadillo has served as a volunteer at Alta Sierra Elementary, Magnolia Intermediate and Bear River High schools, as well as with the high school district itself.

During her 19 years in Alta Sierra, she has also been active in supporting youth including leadership roles in Sierra Madres and Padres, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, and St. Patrick's Youth Ministry. However, the release notes, her primary focus has been in supporting local schools. She has done this at Bear River through the parents' club, Music Boosters, Drama Boosters, and as Grad Night Committee Chair. And, she served on the Bear River Site Council for many years including as vice president.

"My first involvement in the school district began when I learned that drama classes had been cut from Bear River," she said in the release. "I immediately began advocating for full and equitable resources for this school including performing arts programs, a full-time librarian, career and technical education, and tutor programs."

Additionally, Delgadillo represented parents on district-wide initiatives including the committee that developed the district's Strategic Plan, Bear River representative on the LCAP Committee for four years, and the Facilities Plan. And in her role at Sierra College, she has been an active participant with the Sierra Assets Consortium, the group that coordinates adult education. She is also a member of the Ghidotti Workgroup, a committee of faculty focused on helping the school meet its mission to support local students meet their college goals.

Aside from formal roles, the release states, Delgadillo has attended many town hall meetings and Board of Trustee meetings to promote the interests of school sites, advocating for students with varying needs and goals including those that are not college bound, encouraging fiscal responsibility that puts an emphasis on the students and school sites, and conducting business in a transparent manner so as to build confidence and trust with the community.

"While my initial interests were on specific programs, the more I learned and participated, the more I advocated for students who don't have a voice, for those whose parents are not able to participate," she said. "Through extensive experience working with Nevada Joint Union High School District, I am prepared to continue to represent students and the community in guiding the District in a way that strives to improve in all ways — instructional, programmatic, and fiscal."

Source: Sonia Delgadillo