Secretary of State candidate Mark Meuser’s statewide bicycle tour stops in Grass Valley

California Secretary of State candidate Mark Meuser's statewide campaign bicycle tour stops in Grass Valley on Thursday.

Meuser's statewide bicycle tour traverses 5,000 miles and includes 100 rallies in all of California's 58 counties, starting in Martinez and concluding in Huntington Beach on Aug. 23, according to a news release.

The tour included the "Death Ride" through Death Valley, on one of the hottest days of the year, July 25.

Meuser will meet with supporters at 3 p.m. Thursday at the Grass Valley Elk's Lodge, 109 S. School St., Grass Valley.