Nevada County Supervisor candidate Hilary Hodge announces list of endorsers

Hilary Hodge, candidate for Nevada County District 3 Supervisor, released her endorsements this week with support from former Nevada County Supervisors, community leaders and some California lawmakers.

Hodge's supporters include former Nevada County Supervisors Peter Van Zant and Elizabeth "Izzy" Martin.

"I'm endorsing Hilary Hodge for the new ideas and fresh energy she will bring to the Board of Supervisors," said Van Zant. "Hilary's longtime roots in Northern California and her experience in local jobs development and economic development are needed now."

Two of California's constitutional officers endorsed Hilary Hodge along with California State Senator Kevin de Leon: Insurance Commissioner and candidate for state Attorney General Dave Jones and California Board of Equalization member Fiona Ma.

Neighboring community elected officials Marnie Mendoza, mayor pro tem of Colfax, and Sacramento City Councilmember Steve Hansen also endorsed Hodge.

For more information, go to http://www.HilaryHodgeforSupervisor.com.

