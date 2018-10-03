Nevada County Sheriff candidate Bill Smethers earns endorsements from deputies, Farm Bureau

The Nevada County Deputy Sheriff's Association announced its continued endorsement of Bill Smethers for sheriff, according to a release. Another release from Nevada County Farm Bureau announced that organization's endorsement of Smethers as well.

Members of the association have worked with both candidates in varying capacities. While both candidates possess strong qualities and have had great successes, Smethers remains the choice of the membership.

While both candidates have campaigned on a platform of change, the association said in the release Smethers will create the most positive change for the office and for the community.

"Bill Smethers has been specific about the ways he wants to improve the department (problem oriented policing teams, equipment upgrades, and an increase in school safety, to name a few), to include how he plans on implementing such change, specifics of which Captain (Shannan) Moon has not provided up to this point," the release stated.

The release went on to say the association trusts Captain Jeff Pettitt, whom Smethers has said would be his undersheriff. Moon hasn't announced yet her choice.

Source: Nevada County Deputy Sheriff's Association