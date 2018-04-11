Nevada County Republican Party sets spring dinner for April 21

The Nevada County Republican Party is holding its annual Spring Dinner and high school senior Scholarship Award Night at the Alta Sierra Country Club on April 21, according to a release.

The keynote speaker is retired State Senator Jim Brulte, Chairman of the California Republican Party since 2013. He also served as a State Assemblyman and has led the Republican Caucuses in both houses.

The theme of the event is Make California Great Again. The event starts with an optional VIP Reception from 4 to 5 p.m. Senator Brulte and local elected officials as well as current candidates have been invited.

From 5 to 6 p.m., the dinner starts with a no-host cocktail reception followed by the dinner and program at 6.

An opportunity drawing and a live auction will be held. Tickets are sold separately for the VIP Reception ($45) and the dinner ($85) and reservations must be made in advance. Deadline for reservations is Tuesday. For more information, go to the Republican Party Facebook page or call 530-478-0858.

Source: Nevada County Republicans