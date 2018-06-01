Nevada County Farm Bureau endorses Glenn Jennings for district attorney

Nevada County Farm Bureau endorses Jennings for DA

The Nevada County Farm Bureau has endorsed Glenn Jennings for District Attorney, according to a news release from the Jennings campaign.

The Farm Bureau announced its endorsement in a letter to Jennings from its board president, Debora Totoonchie.

Visit nevadacountyfarmbureau.com for information.

California bans state-funded travel to Oklahoma

SACRAMENTO — California is banning state-funded travel to Oklahoma because of policies it considers discriminatory toward LGBT people.

Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced the ban Friday in response to a policy adopted in Oklahoma last month that allows private adoption and foster agencies to deny placements based on religious or moral grounds.

Opponents say it's designed to discriminate against same-sex couples or LGBT parents. Oklahoma's Catholic bishops support the law.

Becerra's decision is based on a 2017 California law that bans state-funded or state-sponsored travel to states that authorize discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

— Associated Press