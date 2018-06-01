 Nevada County Farm Bureau endorses Glenn Jennings for district attorney | TheUnion.com

Nevada County Farm Bureau endorses Glenn Jennings for district attorney

Submitted to The Union

The Nevada County Farm Bureau has endorsed Glenn Jennings for District Attorney, according to a news release from the Jennings campaign.

The Farm Bureau announced its endorsement in a letter to Jennings from its board president, Debora Totoonchie.

