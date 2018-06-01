Nevada County Farm Bureau endorses Glenn Jennings for district attorney
June 1, 2018
The Nevada County Farm Bureau has endorsed Glenn Jennings for District Attorney, according to a news release from the Jennings campaign.
The Farm Bureau announced its endorsement in a letter to Jennings from its board president, Debora Totoonchie.
California bans state-funded travel to Oklahoma
SACRAMENTO — California is banning state-funded travel to Oklahoma because of policies it considers discriminatory toward LGBT people.
Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced the ban Friday in response to a policy adopted in Oklahoma last month that allows private adoption and foster agencies to deny placements based on religious or moral grounds.
Opponents say it's designed to discriminate against same-sex couples or LGBT parents. Oklahoma's Catholic bishops support the law.
Becerra's decision is based on a 2017 California law that bans state-funded or state-sponsored travel to states that authorize discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity.
— Associated Press
