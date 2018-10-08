Nevada County Farm Bureau endorses Bierwagen for NID
October 8, 2018
Chris Bierwagen announced the Nevada County Farm Bureau has endorsed his campaign for the Nevada Irrigation District Board of Directors, Division 2, according to a release.
"Chris is an experienced farmer, past President of the Farm Bureau, and he understands the unique concerns of ag water users," Nevada County Farm Bureau President Brad Fowler said in the release. "We are confident that he will do an excellent job and thoughtfully represent the interests of the entire community."
For more information and to see the entire list of endorsements, please visit http://www.ChrisBierwagen.com.
Source: Chris Bierwagen for NID, Division 2
Trending In: Elections
- Secretary of State candidate Mark Meuser’s statewide bicycle tour stops in Grass Valley
- All’s quiet on the vote center front in Nevada County
- Homeless curbing camping ordinance vote tonight
- Nevada County Sheriff candidate Bill Smethers earns endorsements from deputies, Farm Bureau
- Nevada City OKs homeless-regulating camping ordinance
Trending Sitewide
- Nevada County residents fall victim to kidnap for ransom phone calls
- Aircraft goes down in field on Bitney Springs Road; no injuries or fire
- Motorcyclist killed in head-on collision on Highway 174
- Suspect in Alta Sierra break-ins sentenced to 3 years, 4 months
- Man with gun in Auburn killed by Placer deputies