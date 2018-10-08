Nevada County Farm Bureau endorses Bierwagen for NID

Chris Bierwagen announced the Nevada County Farm Bureau has endorsed his campaign for the Nevada Irrigation District Board of Directors, Division 2, according to a release.

"Chris is an experienced farmer, past President of the Farm Bureau, and he understands the unique concerns of ag water users," Nevada County Farm Bureau President Brad Fowler said in the release. "We are confident that he will do an excellent job and thoughtfully represent the interests of the entire community."

For more information and to see the entire list of endorsements, please visit http://www.ChrisBierwagen.com.

Source: Chris Bierwagen for NID, Division 2