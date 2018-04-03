Nevada County Contractors’ Association endorses Miller

Nevada County Contractors' Association Political Action Committee announces their endorsement of Dan Miller for Nevada County Supervisor, District 3.

The committee is the political advocacy arm of the Nevada County Contractors' Association and interviewed both candidates. The goal of the committee is to support candidates who have the best understanding of priorities facing small businesses, the community and members of the contractors' association.

"Dan has great recent experience representing Grass Valley as councilman and mayor," said Keoni Allen, chair of the committee. "He clearly understands the challenges faced by our small towns and county government as well as the challenges of running a small business."

Source: Nevada County Contractors' Association Political Action Committee