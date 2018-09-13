Nevada County Captures: Lyman Gilmore Sudoku Team; Patriot Day
September 13, 2018
SUBMIT A PHOTO
Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community as well?
Then submit your own photos to The Union's "Nevada County Captures" page to be published in our print edition.
Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or post photos on social media using #NevadaCountyCaptures.
Submissions may also be used on TheUnion.com for our "PHOTOS OF THE WEEK."
Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!
Trending In: Elections
Trending Sitewide
- Jacob Halleib remembered as good father, worker; Joshua Crook faces charge in connection with death
- Cocaine, ethanol intoxication linked to death at Purdon Crossing
- Three file suit against Dignity Health, company that runs Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital
- UPDATE: Nevada County death: Man dies after unintentional shooting
- Nevada County judge orders shooting suspect held on $150K in bond