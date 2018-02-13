Mary Anne Davis announces bid for Nevada County clerk-recorder/registrar of voters

Mary Anne Davis, event manager/nonprofit manager with The Union newspaper, announced Tuesday her intention to run for Nevada County clerk-recorder/registrar of voters.

Davis, 56, said her passion for serving the community led her to run for the office currently held by Greg Diaz, who's filed documents indicating his intention to run for re-election.

"I'm just really passionate about the right to vote," Davis said. "It's just so critical. This is the right spot for me."

Davis' current position involves the production and management of events including The Union's Home, Garden & Lifestyle Show, Chocolate Infusion and 100% Design. She's also the coproducer of the newspaper's "Golden Stories of Our Past" documentary series. A member of the paper's editorial board, Davis has since resigned that position.

Davis has spent 30 years in Nevada County in marketing, project management, event management, public relations and nonprofit service.

Davis, current president of the 49er Breakfast Rotary Club of Nevada City, said she will take her career experience and apply it to both the maintenance of public records and elections.

"I have the ability to lead and I have the ability to manage," she said.

Davis unsuccessfully ran for a spot on the Nevada Joint Union High School District in 2006. She lost by 66 votes to an incumbent, after a recount, she said.

The Union Publisher Don Rogers said in a statement that he prefers employees avoid running for public office, though state law is clear they are free to follow their conscience without repercussion.

"This is an unusual circumstance, but Mary Anne, our wonderful events director, does not work in the newsroom or have influence on coverage," Rogers states. "She resigned from our editorial board, and I'm confident our news staff will report on her race fairly and without favor to either candidate. I encourage anyone with concerns to contact me at 477-4299 or drogers@theunion.com, even though Mary Anne does not work in the newsroom or have any influence on news coverage."

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.