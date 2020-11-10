Less than 6K votes left to count in Nevada County races
A measure increasing parcel taxes for the Beyers Lane Community Service District has made a comeback, according to the latest county vote tally released Tuesday afternoon.
Aside from the swing in support for Measure O, the most up-to-date vote count did little to change the outcome of local races.
As of Tuesday, 55,005 votes were counted from a possible 74,467 registered voters. Nevada County Assistant Clerk-Recorder/Registrar of Voters Natalie Adona said the elections office has about 5,900 ballots left to count and updates can be expected every Tuesday and Friday.
All results are unofficial and incomplete. The county must certify results to the state no later than 31 days following the election.
If voter turnout estimates hold up, just over 60,000 of 74,467 registered county voters will have cast their ballot, a nearly 80% turnout.
In the 2018 statewide general election, 79% of 68,869 registered residents voted. In the 2016 presidential election, voter turnout was at 68%, or 45,167 votes cast.
GRASS VALLEY CITY COUNCIL, THREE SEATS
Janet Arbuckle: 3,241
Thomas Ivy: 2,741
Bob Branstrom: 2,711
Edward W. Peevey: 1,574
Steven Conrad: 859
NEVADA CITY COUNCIL, SHORT TERM, ONE SEAT
Gary Petersen: 811
Amy Cobden: 589
Catalina Llanos: 254
NEVADA IRRIGATION DISTRICT, DIVISION 3
Karen Hull: 5,060
W. Scott Miller: 4,572
NEVADA IRRIGATION DISTRICT, DIVISION 5
Rich Johansen: 4,530
John Norton: 4,155
BOARD OF EDUCATION
TRUSTEE AREA 1, TWO SEATS
Susan E. Clarabut: 20,892
Louise B. Johnson: 19,557
Peggy A Delgado Fava: 17,751
BOARD OF EDUCATION
TRUSTEE AREA 2
J. Timothy May: 19,156
Ashley V. Neumann: 18,378
BOARD OF EDUCATION
TRUSTEE AREA 3
Julie Baker: 20,462
Grace Hudek: 17,271
NEVADA COUNTY CONSOLIDATED FIRE DISTRICT, FOUR SEATS
Spencer W. Garrett: 8,780
Patricia L. Nelson: 8,588
Thomas E. Carrington: 8,236
Marianne Slade-Troutman: 8,117
Shawana Cresswell: 4,395
NEVADA CITY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT, TWO SEATS
Sandra M. Barrington: 3,539
Ty Conway: 2,836
David Alkire: 2,352
James Sperlazza: 2,342
NEVADA JOINT UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT TRUSTEE AREA 4
DuWaine Ganskie: 3,470
Leslie Lattyak: 2,583
MEASURE L
Yes: 1,076
No: 587
MEASURE M
Yes: 1,547
No: 201
MEASURE N
Yes: 3,546
No: 2,339
MEASURE O
Yes: 42
No: 35
