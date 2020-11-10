Less than 6K votes left to count in Nevada County races

A measure increasing parcel taxes for the Beyers Lane Community Service District has made a comeback, according to the latest county vote tally released Tuesday afternoon.

Aside from the swing in support for Measure O, the most up-to-date vote count did little to change the outcome of local races.

As of Tuesday, 55,005 votes were counted from a possible 74,467 registered voters. Nevada County Assistant Clerk-Recorder/Registrar of Voters Natalie Adona said the elections office has about 5,900 ballots left to count and updates can be expected every Tuesday and Friday.

All results are unofficial and incomplete. The county must certify results to the state no later than 31 days following the election.

If voter turnout estimates hold up, just over 60,000 of 74,467 registered county voters will have cast their ballot, a nearly 80% turnout.

In the 2018 statewide general election, 79% of 68,869 registered residents voted. In the 2016 presidential election, voter turnout was at 68%, or 45,167 votes cast.

GRASS VALLEY CITY COUNCIL, THREE SEATS

Janet Arbuckle: 3,241

Thomas Ivy: 2,741

Bob Branstrom: 2,711

Edward W. Peevey: 1,574

Steven Conrad: 859

NEVADA CITY COUNCIL, SHORT TERM, ONE SEAT

Gary Petersen: 811

Amy Cobden: 589

Catalina Llanos: 254

NEVADA IRRIGATION DISTRICT, DIVISION 3

Karen Hull: 5,060

W. Scott Miller: 4,572

NEVADA IRRIGATION DISTRICT, DIVISION 5

Rich Johansen: 4,530

John Norton: 4,155

BOARD OF EDUCATION

TRUSTEE AREA 1, TWO SEATS

Susan E. Clarabut: 20,892

Louise B. Johnson: 19,557

Peggy A Delgado Fava: 17,751

BOARD OF EDUCATION

TRUSTEE AREA 2

J. Timothy May: 19,156

Ashley V. Neumann: 18,378

BOARD OF EDUCATION

TRUSTEE AREA 3

Julie Baker: 20,462

Grace Hudek: 17,271

NEVADA COUNTY CONSOLIDATED FIRE DISTRICT, FOUR SEATS

Spencer W. Garrett: 8,780

Patricia L. Nelson: 8,588

Thomas E. Carrington: 8,236

Marianne Slade-Troutman: 8,117

Shawana Cresswell: 4,395

NEVADA CITY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT, TWO SEATS

Sandra M. Barrington: 3,539

Ty Conway: 2,836

David Alkire: 2,352

James Sperlazza: 2,342

NEVADA JOINT UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT TRUSTEE AREA 4

DuWaine Ganskie: 3,470

Leslie Lattyak: 2,583

MEASURE L

Yes: 1,076

No: 587

MEASURE M

Yes: 1,547

No: 201

MEASURE N

Yes: 3,546

No: 2,339

MEASURE O

Yes: 42

No: 35

