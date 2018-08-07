LaMalfa to speak at small business workshop in Grass Valley

Rep. Doug LaMalfa (R-Richvale), will offer a congressional update during a U.S. Small Business Administration workshop in Grass Valley Aug. 16.

The workshop is 9 a.m.-noon at the Nevada County Contractors Association, 149 Crown Point Court in Grass Valley by reservation only.

In addition to LaMalfa's update, the workshop will include information on the resources available to help expand business; an explanation of the steps required to be taken before applying for a loan; an informative description of the SBA loan guarantee program; and the necessary navigation steps required to become a Federal government contractor and a certified contractor with government agencies.

RSVP online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/small-business-workshops-grass-valley-tickets-48711740126. See this story at TheUnion.com for a direct link.

— The Union staff