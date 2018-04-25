Hilary Hodge receives endorsement from Laborers Local 185 for Nevada County District 3 Supervisor

Laborers Local 185 endorsed Hilary Hodge for Nevada County District 3 Supervisor, according to a release.

Laborers Local 185 represents over 5,000 members throughout its 20-county area and many working families in Nevada County. The goal of Laborers Local 185 is to support candidates who will fight for working families, the release stated. Hilary Hodge has best understanding of priorities facing working middle-class families and the community.

"Hilary Hodge understands the changing economy and the complex issues facing working families today," said Doyle S. Radford Jr., labor leader. "We feel that she is the best candidate to represent the people of Nevada County.

"Hilary Hodge is a leader who understands the issues facing working families and who is willing to make housing and job creation a top priority. We need a supervisor who will support projects that lead to housing and jobs. Hilary has innovative ideas and we are proud to support her."

Laborers Local 185 is a part of the Laborers International Union of North America.

Source: Hilary Hodge campaign