Grass Valley Police Officers Association endorses Smethers for Sheriff
October 8, 2018
Grass Valley Police Officers Association announced its endorsement of Bill Smethers for Nevada County Sheriff, according to a release.
"Our association believes in forward and innovative thinking and strong partnerships with the community and neighboring agencies," the release stated. "We believe working together as law enforcement with main objectives of keeping those in our community safe and providing a high level of service are key in establishing trust and communication with those we serve. We believe this is vital to the sustainability of our community, its safety, and its growth."
For a complete list of endorsements, please visit our website at http://www.smethersforsheriff.com.
Source: Smethers for Sheriff campaign
