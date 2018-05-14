Dan Miller endorsed by Nevada County Deputy Sheriff’s Association for District 3 supervisor
May 14, 2018
Supervisor candidate Dan Miller has announced he has received the endorsement of the Nevada County Deputy Sheriff's Association in his bid for re-election.
The association, a benevolent group representing sworn peace officers within the Sheriff's Office, sent an email to the Miller campaign announcing the endorsement.
"The Nevada County Deputy Sheriff's Association voted to endorse Dan Miller for District 3 supervisor," Brett LaCosse, treasurer of the Nevada County Deputy Sheriff's Association PAC, wrote in an email to the Miller campaign office. "Knowing we are close to the election, I felt it was best to provide you as much advance notice as possible."
