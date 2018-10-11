Contractors Association of Truckee, Tahoe endorses Moon for sheriff

Shannan Moon, a candidate for Nevada County Sheriff, announced the endorsement of the Contractors Association of Truckee, according to a release.

The association felt that Moon's experience, personal accomplishments, and commitment to public safety made her the right candidate to support, the release stated.

"(Contractors Association of Truckee) strongly endorses Shannan Moon as the most qualified candidate with a proven track record and level of experience that we feel can provide the insight, wisdom, and empathy to run the departments in which she personally excelled, while representing the kind of work ethic we hope to promote in both our youth and community.

"Having a sheriff who is a careful watchdog of public funds is important to (the association). Of equal importance is having a law enforcement official interested in protecting public safety and quality of life, two key reasons why (association) members live or work here."

For more information visit http://www.moonforsheriff2018.com

Source: Shannan Moon for sheriff