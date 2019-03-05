Cal Fire firefighters endorse Dahle for California Senate

The Brian Dahle for Senate campaign announced receiving the endorsement of Cal Fire Local 2881. With a membership of more than 6,500 statewide full-time and with approximately 2,500 part-time members, Cal Fire is the largest fire department in California and the third largest in the United States.

"In the Assembly, Brian Dahle demonstrated a proven ability to bring people together to get things done. Most importantly, he truly cares about helping the hard working men and women protecting our communities," Tim Edwards, president of Cal Fire Local 2881 said in a news release. "Firefighters and paramedics are proud to support Brian Dahle for Senate because we know we can count on him to keep protecting public safety response as a top priority, and not just a slogan."

Cal Fire Firefighters join a growing and impressive list of public safety organizations backing Dahle including: California Professional Firefighters, California Correctional Peace Officers, and Peace Officers Research Association of California.

For more information and to see the entire list of endorsements, please visit http://www.BrianDahle.com.

