Brian Dahle, Kevin Kiley remain front runners in District 1 state Senate race

Democrat Silke Pflueger garnered the most votes in Nevada County for the District 1 state Senate race with 10,774 votes — or 40.1 percent — local, certified vote totals show.

However, Pflueger won’t advance to a June 4 runoff for the seat, as Republican Assemblymen Brian Dahle and Kevin Kiley have more votes than her in the 11-county district, of which Nevada County is a part, unofficial results show.

The top two vote-getters will advance to the runoff.

The complete districtwide tally remained unknown as of press time Thursday. Unofficial results from across the district show Dahle with 57,719 votes, or 29.6 percent. Kiley had 54,267 votes, or 27.9 percent.

Pflueger had 49,150 votes districtwide, or 25.2 percent.

Republican Rex Hime took 18,043 votes, or 9.3 percent. Republican Theodore Dziuba had 4,670 votes, or 2.4 percent.

Democrat Steve Baird, who said he’d withdrawn from the race, won 10,851 votes, or 5.6 percent.

The Secretary of State’s Office said no candidate could officially withdraw from a primary race once his or her declaration of candidacy was filed. Baird told The Union weeks before the election that he’d dropped out of the race.

Nevada County totals

Nevada County certified on Thursday the results of the March 26 special election for the state Senate seat. The state is expected soon to certify the entire vote.

Pflueger took the top spot locally with 10,774 votes, or 40.1 percent. Dahle took second, with 9,471 votes, or 35.2 percent. Kiley took third with 2,795 votes, or 10.4 percent.

Hime took 1,788 votes, or 6.7 percent. Dziuba won 511 votes, or 1.9 percent.

Baird took 1,528 votes, or 5.7 percent.

Contact Alan Riquelmy at 530-477-4239 or at ariquelmy@theunion.com.