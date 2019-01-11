A number of endorsements come Dahle’s way

Brian Dahle received the endorsement of Nevada County Supervisors Ed Schofield, Dan Miller and Sue Hoek, according to a release.

Also endorsing Dahle are former Supervisors Hank Weston and Robin Sutherland, along with retired Nevada County Sheriff Keith Royal.

Dahle is running for State Senate District 1.

"As a rancher, small business owner, and Nevada County Supervisor, I'm proud to support Brian Dahle for Senate District 1," stated Supervisor Sue Hoek. "Having served as county supervisor for 16 years, Brian is the only candidate with the essential combination of local government and small business experience to hold the line in Sacramento and protect local control.

Dahle (R-Bieber) also announced the Shasta and Modoc County Farm Bureaus have voted to endorse him.

For more information go to http://www.BrianDahle.com.

Source: Brian Dahle for Senate