Elections office has 229 more ballots to count

All Nevada County votes should be tallied by this week, though certification of the vote likely won’t occur until next week.

Officials have counted 37,869 ballots of 75,368 cast, a current turnout of 50.25%. Only 229 ballots remain to be counted.

The vote tally is incomplete and unofficial.

Natalie Adona has 22,733 votes, or 67.9%. Jason Tedder has 7,816 votes, or 23.35%. Paul Gilbert has 2,931 votes, or 8.75%.

Incumbent Greg Diaz didn’t run for reelection.

Former Grass Valley Councilwomen Lisa Swarthout and Patti Ingram Spencer appear headed to a runoff in the District 3 Board of Supervisors race. Swarthout has 2,851 votes, or 48.34%. Ingram Spencer has 1,839 votes, 31.19%. Valentina Masterz has 1,207 votes, 20.47%.

Incumbent Dan Miller didn’t run for reelection.

Incumbent Sue Hoek has 6,001 votes, 82.6%, in the District 4 supervisors race. Calvin Clark has 1,264 votes, 17.4%.

Adam Kline and Lou Ceci are poised to take two seats on the Nevada City Council, with 859 and 741 votes, respectively. Incumbent Erin Minett has 672 votes and Ken Merdinger has 140.

Rob Tribble has 16,879 votes, 54.78%, in the auditor-controller race. Gina Will has 13,932 votes, 45.22%.

Incumbent Marcia Salter didn’t run for reelection.

In the assessor race, Rolf Kleinhans has 22,127 votes, or 71.89%. Gerald Bushore has 8,651 votes, 28.11%.

Incumbent Sue Horne didn’t run for reelection.

Alan Riquelmy is the editor of The Union. He can be reached at ariquelmy@theunion.com or 530-477-4249