Election forums start next week

It’s election season already.

The League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County will hold a series of forums for local candidates, with the first beginning next week.

The first forum is for Nevada County Board of Supervisors Districts 3 and 4, set for 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in supervisor chambers in the Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City — the site for all league forums.

Candidates for District 3 are Valentina Masterz, Patti Ingram Spencer and Lisa Swarthout. Incumbent Dan Miller isn’t seeking reelection.

Candidates for District 4 are Calvin Clark and incumbent Susan Hoek.





“All five candidates are presented at the same time, because they have to grapple with the same issues,” said Janice Bedayn, the local league’s voter services chairwoman.

Candidates will be given 2 minutes for opening statements and 2 minutes for closing statements. In between will be questions from the community, the league and local media.

Questions from the community will be solicited prior to the forum, as well from audience members in attendance. League members filter out personal, redundant, and off-topic questions. Those submitting questions online should send them to info@lwvwnc.org .

Candidates will have 1 minute to answer questions. Some future forums will have 1.5 minutes, depending upon the number of candidates. If a candidate wants to rebut another’s answer, they must raise their hand. This allows every candidate an opportunity to speak for an additional minute.

Future forums will be from 5 to 5:45 p.m. April 21 for Nevada County auditor-controller. Candidates are Rob Tribble and Gina Will. Incumbent Marcia Salter isn’t running.

From 6 to 7:30 p.m. April 21 will be Lou Ceci, Adam Kline, Ken Merdinger and incumbent Erin Minett running for two available seats on the Nevada City Council in a forum. Incumbent Duane Strawser isn’t running.

The Nevada County clerk-recorder/registrar of voters forum takes place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. May 3 with candidates Natalie Adona, Paul Gilbert and Jason Tedder. Incumbent Greg Diaz isn’t running.

The Nevada County assessor forum is 6 to 6:45 p.m. May 5 with candidates Gerald Bushore and Rolf Kleinhans. Incumbent Sue Horne isn’t running.

Forums for U.S. House of Representatives District 3 and state Assembly District 1 are to be announced.

The forums will be streamed live on Comcast and Suddenlink channel 18, on the Nevada County Media website and YouTube channel . The forums can be viewed on demand within 24 hours after the events on NCM’s Local Politics YouTube channel and on the league’s YouTube channel .

The public is encouraged to attend the forums.

“People have to understand who’s representing them at all levels of government,” said Bedayn.

William Roller is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at wroller@theunion.com