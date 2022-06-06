Election day has arrived: All vote centers open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A Nevada County voter takes advantage of the early voting offered at the Eric Rood Administrative Center in Nevada City on Monday.

Photo: Elias Funez

The 2022 primary election is today.

All vote centers are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. today. People can cast a ballot in person, drop off their ballot at a vote center or drop box, or mail it to the elections office, as long as it’s postmarked today.

There are a handful of local races on the ballot today, including clerk-recorder/registrar of voters, Board of Supervisors Districts 3 and 4, assessor, auditor-controller and two seats on the Nevada City Council.

Voters will also cast ballots in the statewide primary for governor, lieutenant governor, and a U.S. Senate seat, among others.

As of Monday, there were 75,504 registered voters in Nevada County. The elections office had received 15,753 completed ballots by around noon that day — a 20.9% turnout at that time. Officials said a large amount of completed ballots were expected to arrive today.

Those not wanting to get out of their vehicles can use an official election drive-thru drop box in the parking lot of the Eric Rood Administrative Center in Nevada City.

Photo: Elias Funez

There were 29,887 registered Democrats in Nevada County as of Monday, and 24,293 Republicans. No party preference/decline to state voters total 15,548. The remaining voters are Peace and Freedom, Green and Libertarian.

Vote centers are at the Eric Rood Administrative Center, in the Providence Mine Conference Room, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City; and at Truckee Town Hall, 10183 Truckee Airport Road, Truckee.

Others include the Gold Miners Inn, 121 Bank St.; Peace Lutheran Church, 828 W. Main St.; and the Nevada County Fairgrounds, 11228 McCourtney Road, all in Grass Valley.

Additionally, there is the Higgins Lions Community Center, 22490 East Hacienda Drive, South County; Western Gateway Park, 18560 Penn Valley Drive, Penn Valley; the Truckee Donner Public Utility District, 11570 Donner Pass Road, Truckee; and the North San Juan Community Center, 29190 Highway 49, in North San Juan.

DROP BOX LOCATIONS Grass Valley • BriarPatch Food Co-op, 290 Sierra College Drive 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. • Chicago Park Store, 19077 Colfax Highway 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. • Gold Miners Inn, 121 Bank St. Closes at 8 p.m. • Grocery Outlet, 616 Sutton Way 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. • Hills Flat Lumber Co., 380 Railroad Ave. 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. • SPD Market, 129 W. McKnight Way 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. • Save Mart, 2054 Nevada City Highway 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nevada City • Eric Rood Administrative Center parking lot, 950 Maidu Ave. Closes at 8 p.m. North San Juan • Sweetland Garden Mercantile, 29435 Highway 49 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Penn Valley • Holiday Market, 11324 Pleasant Valley Road 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. South County • Holiday Market, 21656 Higgins Road 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily Truckee • Grocery Outlet, 11213 Donner Pass Road 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. • Truckee Town Hall, 10183 Truckee Airport Road Closes at 8 p.m. • Save Mart, 11399 Deerfield Drive 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily



