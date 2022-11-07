Election Day 2022: Vote centers are open across Nevada County

It’s November 8th, Election Day, and Nevada County voters will decide on issues and candidates for a number of different races.

Photo: Elias Funez

Nevada County voters who have yet to cast their ballots, have until 8:00 p.m. today to do so.

A total of nine different vote centers are open across the County today to help folks vote.

Fourteen drop box locations are also accessible today.

November 8, 2022 Vote Center and Drop Box Locations

Open Election Day, November 8th from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

All locations include a Drop Box during open hours.

Eric Rood Administration Center—Providence Mine Room, 950 Maidu Avenue, Nevada City. Central Nevada City location, ample parking, curbside voting.

Gold Miners Inn—Ballroom, 121 Bank Street, Grass Valley. Convenient downtown location, ample parking, curbside voting.

Peace Lutheran Church—Classroom 5, 828 West Main Street, Grass Valley. Ample parking, curbside voting.

Nevada County Fairgrounds—Main Event Hall, 11228 McCourtney Road, Grass Valley. Easily accessible location, ample parking, curbside voting.

Higgins Lions Community Center, 22490 E Hacienda Drive, Grass Valley. Convenient south county location, ample parking, curbside voting.

Western Gateway Park—Buttermaker’s Cottage, 18560 Penn Valley Drive, Penn Valley. Ample parking, curbside voting.

North San Juan Community Center, 29190 State Highway 49, North San Juan. One-day vote center serving North San Juan, curbside voting.

Truckee Town Hall—Upstairs, Prosser Room, 10183 Truckee Airport Road, Truckee. Central Truckee location, ample parking, curbside voting

Truckee Donner Public Utility District, 11570 Donner Pass Road, Truckee. Easy access from the freeway, curbside voting.

Ballot Drop Boxes Open

Ballot drop boxes will be accessible until 8 p.m. in the following locations:

BriarPatch Food Co-op, 290 Sierra College Drive, Grass Valley.

Chicago Park Store, 19077 Colfax Highway, Chicago Park.

Gold Miners Inn Lobby, 121 Bank Street, Grass Valley.

Grocery Outlet, 616 Sutton Way, Grass Valley.

Hills Flat Lumber Co., 380, Grass Valley (until 6 p.m.).

SPD Market, 129 W McKnight Way, Grass Valley.

Save Mart, 2054 Nevada City Highway, Grass Valley.

Eric Rood Center Parking Lot, 950 Maidu Avenue, Nevada City.

North San Juan, Sweetland Garden Mercantile (until 5 p.m.).

Holiday Market, 11324 Pleasant Valley Road, Penn Valley.

Holiday Market, 21656 Higgins Road, South County.

Grocery Outlet, 11213 Donner Pass Road, Truckee.

Truckee Town Hall, 10183 Truckee Airport Road, Truckee.

Save Mart, 11399 Deerfield Drive, Truckee.

For election results, check http://www.theunion.com.

Early voter Robert Joost places his ballot into the machine after voting Monday afternoon at the Gold Miners Inn voting center in Grass Valley.

The Gold Miners Inn in downtown Grass Valley is just one of Nevada County’s vote centers that will be open from 7 a.m. until polls close at 8 p.m.

