Election 2020: State Senate District 1

With 65,916 votes, Republican state Sen. Brian Dahle led Democrat Pamela Swartz, who had 32,475 votes, as of 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The results reflected 10.4% of precincts reporting. If these results hold, Dahle and Swartz will proceed to a November runoff.

District 1 is comprised of part or all of 11 counties, including Nevada County.

Dahle is running for the seat because he said he’s dedicated to the state and making life easier for business owners.

Dahle’s policy proposals mostly revolve around expanding broadband in rural districts, and helping business owners and homeowners lower their fire insurance rates. He also wants to help resolve homelessness, which he said is a policy he’s prioritizing while partnering with Democrats.

“I have a great relationship with my colleagues across the aisle,” Dahle said.

Swartz promotes Medicare for All, believing that healthcare is a “right, not a privilege.” She’s running to reduce homelessness and to expand gun control legislation.

Linda Kelleher was the third candidate in the race. Based on preliminary results, she won’t advance to the runoff.