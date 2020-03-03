Election 2020: State Assembly District 1

With 18.8% of precincts reporting, Democrat Elizabeth Betancourt and Republican Megan Dahle appeared headed toward another runoff in Tuesday’s election for the state Assembly District 1 seat.

Dahle had 8,372 votes, compared to Betancourt’s 3,884 votes, or 64.7% to 30%. Newcomer PK “Paul” Dhanuka, meanwhile, ran as a no party preference candidate and was in third place with 685 votes.

The election results are incomplete and unofficial. The top two vote-getters will proceed to a November runoff.

Dahle and Betancourt could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.

They have faced each other twice before, after they ran in August 2019 to take the seat vacated by Brian Dahle, Megan Dahle’s husband. They were the top two vote-getters in a primary involving five candidates. Then, in November, Dahle beat Betancourt 58% to 42%.

Last November, Nevada County voted Betancourt — 11,153 votes to 9,414, or 54% to 46%, the only county that Dahle lost. Those numbers did not hold in this election — Betancourt was behind Dahle locally, 11,164 to 9,705.

Betancourt has called her experience a plus, saying, “I have been an advocate for rural communities and issues for 20 years. Our advocates at the Capitol are not bringing resources home. I believe in our community, and we deserve better — and we can be better. We need our representative to recognize that we have the ability to create a community that serves everyone.”

Megan Dahle was sworn in to her husband’s Assembly seat in November, but has really been on the job only since the Legislature reconvened on Jan. 6.

She acknowledges that coming in as the successor to husband Brian has made her work easier, as many of her new colleagues already know her.

Dahle sees those relationships “across the aisle” as crucial to her work representing a rural district.

Dhanuka, an Indian immigrant, is a successful physician in Redding. Based on preliminary results, he won’t advance to the runoff.

The district is comprised of part or all of nine counties, including Nevada County.